POINT PLEASANT — Ada G. Watson, 94, of Point Pleasant, passed away at home with her loving family by her side on Aug. 2, 2019.

She was born Jan. 18, 1925, in Reading England, a daughter to the late Frank Charles and the late Alice Maud (Dixon) Blake.

She was a 1971 graduate of Hocking Tech Nursing School where she earned her LPN degree. She was employed by Pleasant Valley Hospital, and later retired from Holzer Hospital. She was also a member of the Jackson Avenue Baptist Church in Point Pleasant.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Edward "Skilley" L. Watson; brothers, Ted Ernie, Frank, and Tom Blake of England and Wallie Blake of Canada.

She is survived by a son, David and Marjorie Watson of Point Pleasant; daughters, Georgina and Albert Cooper of Point Pleasant and Deborah and Frank Peck of Cincinnati, Ohio; six granddaughters, Diana Taylor, Kim Wyant, Angie Beach, Shara Peck, Holli Rollins, and Heather Fallon; 15 great grandchildren; nine great great grandchildren; three step great grandchildren; seven step great great grandchildren; brother, Ronnie Blake; sister, Daisy Kelly of England; several nieces and nephews from England and Canada; and her beloved dog, Sammie.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 at 1 p.m. with the Ohio Valley Nurse Honor Guard and Joe Nott officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Cemetery in Flatrock. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home on Monday from 11 a.m. -1 p.m., prior to the service.