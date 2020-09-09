POINT PLEASANT — Ada Mae Black Macy, 69, of Point Pleasant, went home with the Lord September 8, 2020.

She was born October 29, 1950 in Milton. She was married to the late Richard Macy. She was retired from the Piggly Wiggly in Point Pleasant.

She is preceded in death by her parents Addie and Marie Stanley Black as well as her siblings, Paul, Eddie (Bud), Raymond, Bill, Jim, Jerry Black, Phyllis Robinson, Clara Jo Shirley, Loretta Black, Carla Wray and Glory Carroll.

She is survived by her sisters Wanda (Charles) Wray, Bonnie Sue (Dallas) Stewart and brother Steve (Debbie) Black; sisters-in-law, Joy Ann Black, Brenda Black, Teresa Alger, Tammy Pinnex and Beverly Macy.

Ada dedicated her life and her heart to her family especially her nieces and nephews that she raised like her own. Joy Donn Black, Anthony Black, Brittany Black, Christian Stone and Bryant Stone. As well as a special family member Kenneth (Cup) Wray.

Deal Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. A graveside memorial will be held at 1 p.m. at Baylous Cemetery, Salt Rock. Visitors may meet at the funeral home at 11 a.m. to follow the procession.

The family would like to thank the ladies at Piggly Wiggly for their loyal friendship to Ada.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Deal Funeral Home.