MASON — Alice Ruth (Lyons) Fields, 81, of Mason, passed into the loving arms of her lord & savior on May 24, 2020. She passed away in the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, Huntington, after a long courageous battle with cancer. She was homemaker and a member of the First Southern Baptist Church, Pomeroy, Ohio. She was born January 23, 1939, in Hartford, a daughter of the late George Bennie and Letha Thelma (Roush) Lyons. She was also preceded by her husband, Benjamin Fields; brothers, Benny and George Lyons; children, George Oldaker and Patty Powell. Survivors include her sons, Charles and Martha Oldaker of Hartford, Frank and Rebecca Love of Garfield Heights, Ohio, Andrew Fields and Crystal Bragg of Henderson; daughters, Lisa and Mitch Bable of Shade, Ohio, Marie and Harry Pettit of Hartford, Doreen Fields of Gallipolis, Ohio, and Sue and Charles Bryant of Findlay, Ohio; 20 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 30, 2020 in the Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart, with Marty Obrien officiating. In lieu of flowers donations are preferred to the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House, 3100 Staunton Rd. Huntington, WV 25702. Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason. Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com

Published in Point Pleasant Register from May 26 to May 27, 2020.
