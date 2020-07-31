1/
Alvin Blake
GALLIPOLIS — Alvin Eugene "Gene" Blake, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.

The funeral service for Gene for be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Carnes and Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jul. 31 to Aug. 1, 2020.
