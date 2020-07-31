Alvin Blake

GALLIPOLIS — Alvin Eugene "Gene" Blake, 91, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died on Thursday, July 30, 2020, at his residence.

The funeral service for Gene for be held at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Randy Carnes and Pastor Alfred Holley officiating. Burial will follow in Macedonia Cemetery. Friends may call prior to the service from 1-2:30 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home. Those in attendance are asked to follow CDC guidelines and Ohio mandates of practicing social distancing and wearing face masks.