NAVARRE — Andrew S. Chapman, 75, of Navarre, Ohio, formerly of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Sunday morning, April 12, 2020 at Aultman Hospital in Canton, Ohio after a battle with cancer.

Due to the COVID-19 guidelines and regulations, a graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at Victory Baptist Cemetery. Pastor James Chapman will be officiating the service. Willis Funeral Home is in care of the arrangements.