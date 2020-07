WESTERVILLE, Ohio — Angel R. Bird, 37, of Westerville, Ohio and formerly of Racine, Ohio, passed away, on Monday, June 29, 2020 in the Mt. Carmel St. Ann's Medical Center, Westerville.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Tuesday, July, 7, 2020 in the Cremeens-King Funeral Home, Racine with Rev. Dennis Evans officiating. Interment will follow in the Greenwood Cemetery. Friends may call from 5-8 p.m. on Monday at the funeral home.