GROVE CITY, Ohio — Anna Belle Georgia Lambert of Grove City, Ohio, born August 9, 1927 in Gallipolis, Ohio, died at her home on Monday May 27, 2019.

Friends and family may call at Schoedinger Funeral Home 3920 Broadway Grove City, 43123, 614-875-6333. Calling hours will be on Thursday May 30, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Funeral service will be held on Friday May 31, 2019 at noon. Interment at Grove City Cemetery.