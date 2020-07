Or Copy this URL to Share

VINTON, Ohio — Annabel Richardson, 92, of Vinton, Ohio, died Sunday, July 12, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center. Calling hours for Annabel will be held from 11 a.m.- noon on Thursday, July 16, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Meigs Memory Gardens with Pastor Aaron Young officiating.



