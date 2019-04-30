Anne Durfee

Obituary
POINT PLEASANT — Anne L. Durfee, 94 of Point Pleasant, passed away Friday, April 26, 2019 at Arbors at Gallipolis, Ohio.

She is survived by her son C. Michael (Shirley) Durfee, grandsons Bradley (Cindy) Dilly, C. Ryan (Dianna) Durfee, step-granddaughter Leslie (William) Grisham, sisters-in-law, Eloise Harden, Brenda Harden, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Charles A. Durfee, mother Marie Byus and father R.M. Harden, Sr., daughter, Patricia and son-in-law Marden Gilchrist, one sister, Patricia Blas Wood and two brothers, R.M. Harden Jr. and Nick Harden.

Anne requested her body be donated to science and no services be held. She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2019
