POINT PLEASANT — Annetta Pauline Wamsley, 93, of Point Pleasant, passed away at her home on Saturday, May 25, 2019.

Pauline was born March 29, 1926, in Gallipolis Ferry. She was a daughter to the late Charles and Maude Miller Nibert. She was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School, then became an L.P.N. and worked at Pleasant Valley Hospital for 13 years. She left that job and became a cook for many riverboat companies with her husband William. After retiring, she enjoyed volunteering at the Pleasant Valley Hospital Auxiliary. She was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, William Wamsley; son, Charles (Billy) Wamsley; brothers, Bud, Fred, and Bob Nibert; and sisters, Charlotte Kriec, Ruth Hyatt, and Clarice Stickler.

She is survived by her son Jim (Vicky) Wamsley, of Point Pleasant; five grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren; and brothers, Shirl Nibert and Morris Nibert.

Funeral services will be conducted on Wednesday, May 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home with Rev. James Kelly officiating. Burial will be in the Suncrest Cemetery, Point Pleasant. Friends may visit the family from noon to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Please visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.