MIDDLEPORT — Annie Lee Moon Harris died on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019 at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, Aug. 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Middleport. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.