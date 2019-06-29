After a well-lived, much appreciated life of over 94 years, Arden Dobson, formerly of Gallipolis, passed away on June 24, 2019. He was born January 21,1925 in Coe, West Virginia to Roy and Stella Green Dobson.

Arden was predeceased by Beatrice, his wife in 2009; granddaughter, Ashley Nicole Pitts; sister, Mildred Rose and brothers, Arnett, Audley James, and Wayne.

Arden is survived by son Larry Dobson (Laurie); daughter, Ginger Dobson; and son, Mark Dobson(Paula); grandchildren Lee, Libby, Nick, and Tori, along with five great-grandchildren.

Arden was a World War ll veteran who served in the Navy on the USS Drexler destroyer. He was a graduate of Mountain State College, where he met his future wife, Beatrice McCoy. They married on January 21, 1948 and moved to Gallipolis. Arden joined Earl Tope as an equal business partner at Tope's Furniture in 1959. The Tope's and Dobson's enjoyed a lifelong friendship while working side by side until retirement.

He enjoyed his activities on his farm, camping, hunting, coin collecting, volunteering with Boy Scouts, family gatherings and activities centered around the Grace United Methodist Church family of friends.

A private family celebration of his life will be held at a later date.