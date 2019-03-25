AUDUBON, Pa. — Arthur C Gelwicks, Jr. of Audubon, Pa., passed away March 20, 2019 at home.

Before retiring from more than 35 years at Rockwell Automation and starting his own consulting firm, his work took him as far as Alaska, Puerto Rico, Mexico, and England. He was born in July 1942 in Huntington. He was the son of the late Arthur C. Gelwicks, Sr. and Thelma Ann VanConey.

Surviving family includes: his loving wife of 56 years, Sue (Rhodes) Gelwicks; his son, Arthur C. Gelwicks, III (Melissa); his daughter Kristi Lyn Dolfi; and grandchildren Katelyn Tupitza (Matt), Kyleigh and Ian Gelwicks, J.J. and Jake Dolfi; and sister-in-law Janet Rhodes.

There will be a graveside service at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at Kirkland Memorial Gardens, in Point Pleasant, with Pastor Bob Patterson presiding. The care of the Gelwicks family is in the care of the Crow-Hussell Funeral Home. A memorial service in Audubon, will be announced at a later date. Thoughts and condolences can be shared at www.crowhussellfh.com.