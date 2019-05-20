LEON — Audrey Belle Hammack, 86, of Leon, went home to be with the Lord on May 18, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital.

She was born on Nov. 1, 1932 in Letart. She was daughter to the late Harry and Hilda (Hart) Coleman. She was a homemaker.

She is preceded in death by her parents; one grandson, Nathan Cory Hammack; brothers, Ronald, Raymond, Harry Jr., Norman, Albert (Birdy), and Harold Allen Coleman; and sisters, Eula Burgess Hartley, Ruby Raumninsatell, Hilda Ellen Deweese, and Nellie Coleman.

She is survived by her Husband of 62 years and 10 days, Joe Hammack (she was his rock); two sons, Chris (Gayla) Hammack of Point Pleasant and Martin (Beverly) Hammack of Kingston, Ohio; grandchildren, Kristen, Nicole, Cameron, and Martina; great grandchildren, Kathryn, Ella, Obie, and Cain; along with many nieces and nephews and a host of friends who will miss her.

Services will be at the Deal Funeral Home at 1 p.m. on May 21, 2019 with Rev. David Washington officiating. Burial will follow in the Forest Hills Cemetery, Flatrock. Friends may visit the family on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 from 11 a.m.- 1 p.m.

Please visit dealfh.com to send condolences to the family.