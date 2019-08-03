GALLIPOLIS — B. Donnie France, 91, of Gallipolis passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Holzer Assisted Living.

She was born on May 17, 1928 in Calhoun County, West Virginia, daughter of the late Alma Metheny Comer and Orville Postalwaite. She was a homemaker, a member of the St. Peter's Episcopal Church, and a member of the Emblem Club. Donnie was preceded in death by her husband Bob France in 2015.

Donnie is survived by a daughter, Roberta "Robin" (Dane) Sprouse of Chillicothe; son, Albert Eugene France of Point Pleasant, West Virginia; granddaughters, Tina Browder, Nicole Adams, Mekensie Loli, and Carly France; great granddaughters, Morgan, Jillian, and Eva; brother, Tom (Ruth) Comer; sister, Patricia Saunders; sister-in-law, Ada France; and nieces and nephews, Matt Comer, Tami (Allen) Halley, Jeannie Wilson, Jeff (Jana) France, JoEllen (Andy) Fisher, Allen (Jennifer) Saunders, and Tim (Lisa) Saunders.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at the St. Peter's Episcopal Church with Reverend A.J. Stack officiating. Entombment will follow in the Columbarium at St. Peter's Episcopal Church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Peter's Episcopal Church, 541 Second Avenue, Gallipolis, Ohio 45631. The family wants to thank the staff at Holzer Assisted Living for all their help and support. Arrangements are in the care of Willis Funeral Home.

