1/
Barbara Dowell
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

LEON — Barbara A. Dowell, 73, of Leon passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home following a sudden illness. She was a 1965 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, and retired as a Magistrate Clerk from the Mason County Magistrate Court with 27 years of service.

Born April 21, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. Brown and Mary Weaver Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin R. Brown.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald R. Dowell; her son, Howard Lee Dowell of Point Pleasant; her daughter, Shannon (Christopher) Long of Grove City, Ohio; sisters, Lois Ciesielski of Middleport, Ohio, and Sandra F. (Lawrence) Halfhill of Rutland, Ohio; as well as four grandchildren, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Barbara's honor to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated. There are no services planned for the public at this time.

Online condolences may be sent to the family and the online guestbook signed by visiting www.raynesfuneralhome.com. Raynes Funeral Home, 20072 Charleston Road, Buffalo is in charge of arrangements.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved