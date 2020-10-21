Barbara Dowell

LEON — Barbara A. Dowell, 73, of Leon passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at her home following a sudden illness. She was a 1965 graduate of Point Pleasant High School, and retired as a Magistrate Clerk from the Mason County Magistrate Court with 27 years of service.

Born April 21, 1947, she was the daughter of the late Howard F. Brown and Mary Weaver Brown. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin R. Brown.

Survivors include her loving husband of 54 years, Ronald R. Dowell; her son, Howard Lee Dowell of Point Pleasant; her daughter, Shannon (Christopher) Long of Grove City, Ohio; sisters, Lois Ciesielski of Middleport, Ohio, and Sandra F. (Lawrence) Halfhill of Rutland, Ohio; as well as four grandchildren, and extended family.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Barbara's honor to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 417005 Boston, MA 02241-7005, or the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601.

In accordance with her wishes, her body was cremated. There are no services planned for the public at this time.

