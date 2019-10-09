MOUNT ALTO — Barbara Ann (Hoffman) Gerlach, 86, of Mount Alto, passed away Oct. 8, 2019 at her home, following a sudden illness.

She was born on Dec. 24, 1932, in Letart, a daughter of the late Oris Dale and Velma Marie (Taylor) Hoffman.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John E. Gerlach; son, John Stephen Gerlach; brothers, Darrell and B. Gary Hoffman; and sister, Kay Keathley.

She was a graduate of Wahama High School and a member of the Guiding Star Christian Advent Church, Letart. She was the former co-owner of Gerlach Concrete and enjoyed quilting, sewing, crafts and gardening.

Survivors include her son, Randall Dale (Donna) Gerlach of Murraysville; daughter, Darla Ann (Dwight) Thompson of Cheshire, Ohio; 11 grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.

The service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at the Casto Funeral Home, Ravenswood, with Mike Martin officiating. Burial will follow in the Letart-Evergreen Cemetery, Letart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until time of service, Friday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations are preferred to the Guiding Star Church, C/O Casto Funeral Home, 802 Washington St. Ravenswood, WV 26164.

Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting castofuneralhome.com.