Barbara Gheen
RACINE, Ohio — Barbara Gheen, 75, of Racine, Ohio, died, on August 6, 2020 at the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Racine. Rev. Duke Holbert will officiate and interment will follow in the Rainbow Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral service at the church. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and the Ohio mandates of wearing a face mask. Cremeens-King Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cremeens - King Funeral Home - Racine
823 Elm St
Racine, OH 45771
(740) 949-3210
