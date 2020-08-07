RACINE, Ohio — Barbara Gheen, 75, of Racine, Ohio, died, on August 6, 2020 at the Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020 in the First Baptist Church of Racine. Rev. Duke Holbert will officiate and interment will follow in the Rainbow Ridge Cemetery. Friends may call two hours prior to the funeral service at the church. Those in attendance are asked to follow the CDC guidelines and the Ohio mandates of wearing a face mask. Cremeens-King Funeral Home is in care of arrangements.