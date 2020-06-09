Barbara Trout
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Barbara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

GALLIPOLIS — Barbara Donna Thompson Trout, age 74 of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday June 8, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Truman Johnson and Pastor Mark Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. We ask all those visiting to observe social distancing guidelines.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 9 to Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home - Gallipolis
810 2nd. Avenue
Gallipolis, OH 45631
740-446-0173
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved