GALLIPOLIS — Barbara Donna Thompson Trout, age 74 of Gallipolis, Ohio, died Monday June 8, 2020 at her home.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, June 14, 2020 at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home with Pastor Truman Johnson and Pastor Mark Dunlap officiating. Burial will follow in the Ridgelawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 4 to 7 p.m. We ask all those visiting to observe social distancing guidelines.