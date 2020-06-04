Barbara VanMatre
MASON — Barbara Alice (Byus) VanMatre, 78, of Mason, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020 in Holzer Medical Center, Gallipolis, Ohio.

She was born February 21, 1942, in Point Pleasant, a daughter of the late Jerry Robert Byus Jr. and Mary Elizabeth (Jacob) Byus.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter, Debra VanMatre; brother, Clayton Byus; sister, Wilma Stapf.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed riding in her golf cart and her grandchildren.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, George Ray VanMatre; son, Kevin Wayne VanMatre and Stephanie Roush of Letart; daughters, Melinda Sue (Brian) Decker of West Columbia, and April Lynn Parsons and Charles Hayes Jr. of Middleport, Ohio; brothers, Jerry, Charles, Ronnie and Tommy Byus all of Point Pleasant, and Randy Byus of Wellston, Ohio; sisters, Nancy Mullins of Mason, Sue Darst of Point Pleasant, Brandace McCombs of Patriot, Ohio, and Juanita Davis of New Haven; 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Service will be 1 p.m. Saturday, June 6, 2020 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Rev. Sarah Lowden officiating. Burial will follow in the Graham Baptist Church Cemetery, New Haven. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Friday, June 5, 2020 at the funeral home.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jun. 4 to Jun. 5, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV 25260
(304) 773-5561
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
David and Mary Smith
Friend
