WEST COLUMBIA — Bartow "Bart" Edward Pearson, 79, of West Columbia, passed away on February 12, 2020 at his home on the farm following an extended illness.

He was born February 21, 1940, the son of Gilbert E. Pearson, Sr. and Rebecca Jane Walker Pearson, in Gallipolis Ferry.

Bart was a former deckhand on the river, tobacco farmer, and up until he passed, ran his flea market that he was very proud of.

He is preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Jason, Leo, Gilbert, and Richard Pearson; and sister Estevon Pearson, and a son, Wayne Pearson.

He is survived by his children, Ronnie and Bartow Jr, Becky Spencer, and Carolyn Parsons. His nephews who were more like sons; Rocky Pearson of West Columbia and Rick Pearson of Mason. Nieces Samantha Lavender of Pomeroy, Ohio, and Kathy Voshel of Williamstown. Great-nephews Ricky Pearson, Rocky "Luke" Pearson, Paul "Nick" Pearson, Mikie Lavender, and Chris Davidson. Great-nieces Brey Gheen, Michelle Pearson, Marsha Pearson, Elisha Jackson, and Tiana Allen. His Princess Kyra Zuspan, and multiple great, great nieces and nephews which he loved dearly. Lots of lifelong friends and neighbors that he thought the world of and loved as well.

Bart was one in a million. He was anything but common. He was a stubborn, funny, loving, giving and caring person. He loved to teach others about animals and agriculture. His knowledge he shared will be passed down for many generations. If you failed at anything, he'd say, "try again, you only fail if you quit." If you are questioning yourself about ever meeting him, you didn't, because you would remember. He loved to tell stories and they'd go on forever but you wouldn't mind.

Arrangements are being handled by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home in Mason. Per his wishes, there will be no visitation. Everyone who remembers him is asked to celebrate Bart's life in their own way. Raising a glass of Pepsi or even a Busch Light would be quite appropriate. In lieu of flowers, Bart would hope that you will do an act of kindness in his honor, simply by supporting your local farmer, or donating to your county's local 4-H program.