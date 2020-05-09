VINTON — Beatrice E. "Biddie" Hale, 74, Vinton, died Thursday, May 7, 2020 at Emogene-Dolin-Jones Hospice House in Huntington, West Virginia. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and recommendation of the CDC Guidelines, there will be no visitation. Private funeral services will be held noon, Monday, May 11, 2020 at McCoy Moore, Vinton Chapel with Pastor Carl Ward officiating. Burial will follow service at Vinton Memorial Cemetery, Vinton. Funeral service may be viewed via Facebook Live on the McCoy-Moore Funeral Home Facebook Page at noon on Monday.



