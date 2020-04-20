POMEROY — Ben Roger Coppick Sr., 56, of Pomeroy, Ohio, died Sunday April 19, 2020, at Marietta Memorial Hospital in Marietta, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. on Tuesday, April 21, at Sandhill Cemetery in Long Bottom, Ohio with Pastor Earl James Jr. officiating. Those interested in participating in the funeral procession from the funeral home to the cemetery should be at the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home between 12:15 and 12:30 p.m. We ask that you stay in your cars to comply with the governors stay at home order. A funeral home representative will direct you to your place in the procession. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Ewing-Schwarzel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.