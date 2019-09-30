WELLSBURG — Benny Serevicz Jr., 93, of Wellsburg, passed away peacefully at 10:41 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at Liza's Place, Valley Hospice Care Center South, Wheeling, with his family by his side.

Benny was born on June 9, 1926 on McCord's Hill in Wellsburg. He was the son of the late Benny Sr. and Helen (Papocvick) Serevicz.

Benny served his country proudly during WWII at the age of 16 in the United States Navy aboard the USS Chicago and USS Essex. He was deployed on shore in the area of the second bomb to fight devotedly for his country. Benny was a faithful member of St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Wellsburg, American Legion and in his younger years the Boy Scouts. He worked at Serevicz Brothers Excavating and Coal Company and then retired from Wheeling Pittsburgh Steel, Beech Bottom.

In addition to his parents, Benny was preceded in death by his seven siblings, Charlie, Annie, Jean, Steve, John, Helen and Julie.

Benny is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 69 years, Lena Margaret (Tarquinio) Serevicz of Wellsburg; eight amazing children, Virginia Roney and her husband, Frank of McMurry, Pa., Marianne Grampa and her husband, Bruno of Moundsville, Christine Day and her husband, Duane of Washington, Pa., Annette Best and her husband, Jim of McKinleyville, Benjamin Serevicz of Follansbee, Matthew Serevicz and his wife, Amy of Wellsburg, Michael Serevicz and his wife, Della of Wellsburg, and Phillip Serevicz and his wife, Robynn of New Haven; 15 grandchildren; eight great- grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends were received on Monday, Sept. 30, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at Chambers Funeral Home, Wellsburg, where the funeral will commence on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. Catholic Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated on Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Wellsburg, with Father Dan Pisano presiding. Interment will follow at Franklin Cemetery, Wellsburg, with Military Honors by the United States Navy and the Ohio Valley Veterans Memorial Squad.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Benny's memory to Liza's Place, C/o Chambers Funeral Home, 1030 Main Street, Wellsburg, WV 26070.