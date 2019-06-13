MASON — Bernice Rebecca Dudley (Edwards), (1933 - 2019), 85, of Mason, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at Overbrook Center following a heart attack.

She was born July 21, 1933 in Broad Run, the daughter of the late Edwin Edwards and Jeanette Susan King.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brother, Edwin Thomas Edwards; sister, Arla Estella Edwards; husband, Conley David Dudley; daughters, Janet and Virginia Dudley.

She was the wife of Conley David and Dudley and the mother of five children, Conley David Dudley Jr. of Hartford, Rebecca Wing and husband Robert, Janet Dudley, Marianne Circle and husband Rick (deceased), and Virginia Dudley all of Mason.

Survivors include her sister, Julia Willoughby; grandsons, Conley David Dudley III, Jessie Dudley, Chris Circle; great grandchildren, Jeremiah Dudley, Annabelle Dudley, Benjamin Dudley and Elijah Circle; daughter-in-law, Connie Kearns; and many nieces and nephews.

Bernice was a member of Broad Run Lutheran Church. She loved cooking and spending time with friends and family. She especially loved keeping in touch by phone with many and would often make items to take to them. Those that know her knew she was a deeply devoted mother to Janet and Virginia for almost 60 years. She was also actively involved in the Mason County Special Olympics with them for many, many years.

Church funeral services for friends and family will be officiated by Kathryn Klingensmith at Broad Run Lutheran Church on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at 2 p.m. Funeral arrangements have been taken care of by the Anderson-Funeral Home of New Haven.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in her memory to the Mason County Special Olympics. Contact Aleta Flora, county director, at home phone: 304 674-0052; cell: 304 593-1252; https://www.facebook.com/masoncounty.specialolympics.