ASHTON — Betty Lois Brumfield, 91, of Ashton, passed away while at St. Mary's Hospital on Sept. 24, 2019.

She was born on Dec. 23, 1927, in Mason County, a daughter of the late James Walter Taylor and Clio Vaughn Taylor.

She was a homemaker. She was a graduate of Hannan High School and attended Palestine Church in Ashton.

She is preceded in death by her parents along with her husband, William Remlyn Brumfield; brother, Charles Taylor; sisters, Juanita Keblesh, Cleora Wood; grandson, Stephen Todd Alford; great-grandson, Cory Michael Rainey; and great-granddaughter, Angelica Marie Brumfield Rainey.

She is survived by sons, William Remlyn Brumfield Jr., James Carol Brumfield, Robin Lee Brumfield; daughter, Paula Alford, all of Ashton; and sister, Virginia Susan Conrad of Pasadena, Texas; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant. Burial will follow in Pete Meadows Cemetery in Glenwood. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home Friday evening, Sept. 27 from 6-8 p.m.

