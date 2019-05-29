CHARLESTON, S.C. — Betty Faye Will Wagner Loucks, 98, passed away November 26, 2018 in Charleston, South Carolina.
A memorial service of a Life Well Lived will be held Saturday, June 1 at 11 a.m., Mt. Hermon United Brethren church, Wickham Road, Pomeroy. Service will be performed by Pastor Adam Will, Betty's great nephew, in the church founded by her Grandfather Moses Will. Betty's ashes will be buried at Mound Hill Cemetery, Sunday, June 2 at 1:30 p.m. Processional will start at Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home in Gallipolis.