MIDDLEPORT — Betty L. Gilkey of Middleport, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at the Overbrook Rehabilitation Center in Middleport. She was born on Wednesday, Dec. 17, 1930, in Kenna, W.Va. to the late Perry and Dona (Hardman) Parsons. Betty was a member of the Ladies Auxiliary, American Legion, New Haven and a member of the Mason VFW Ladies Auxiliary. She was also a member of the Eagles in Pomeroy. She will be greatly missed by all that knew her.

She is survived by her children, Richard (Karen) Gilkey, Middleport, Ohio, Debbie Boston, Letart, W.Va. and Mark (Debra) Gilkey, West Palm, Fla.; grandchildren, Paula (David) Hubbard, Richard (Julie) Gilkey, Christi (Mike) Roush, Debra (Kevin) Ely, Billie Jo (Terry) Milby; great grandchildren, Carly Jane, Jake, Emily, Rachel, Hunter, Cody, Jarrod, Bryanna, Gage and Christopher; great great grandson Boss Baby Cameron; sister, Geneva Shackford; special nephew, Charles Casto; special friend, Irene Hanning and several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two brothers; five sisters; and husband Bernard Gilkey.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy. Burial will follow in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Kenna, W.Va. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

A registry is available at www.andersonmcdaniel.com.