GALLIPOLIS — Betty J. Lane, 89, of Gallipolis, passed away on Thursday September 26, 2019 at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington, W.Va.

Born November 20, 1929 in Gallia County, she was the daughter of the late Victor Shirley Halley and Edith Belle Slater Halley. In addition to her parents, she was preceded by her husband, Ivan Lee Lane; daughter, Robin Edie Lane; son, Gregory Lane, brothers, Virgil Halley, Robert Halley, Jake Halley, Vance Leon Halley, and Larry Halley; and by her sisters, Audrey Holley, Florence Elizabeth Halley, Ruth Ward, and Patricia Clark.

Betty retired as an inspector from Federal Mogul, where she worked for many years.

Betty is survived by her children, Linda (Frank) Broderick, Steven (Sheila) Lane, Scherry (Jimmy) Spears, Cynthia Russell, and Ivan Lewis (Teresa) Lane. Grandchildren, Ivan Vincent (Jessica) Broderick, Kelli McKinney, Heather (Eric) Palmer, Brian (Mandy) Lane, Elizabeth (Tony) Hughes, Mari Beth (Jay) Welty, James Spears, Nicci Russell, Shea Russell, Lacey Lane, Anthony Lane and Abbey Lane, along with several great grandchildren and great, great grandchildren. She is also survived by a daughter in law, Cheryl Lane, sister-in-laws, Ruby Halley and Mabel Halley, and by several nieces and nephews who loved her dearly.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m., Sunday, September 29, 2019 at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Providence Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Saturday from 6-8 p.m.

Pallbearers will be: Steve Lane, Anthony Lane, Brian Lane, Vincent Broderick, Ivan Lane, and Chuck Holley. Honorary Pallbearer: Shea Russell.

