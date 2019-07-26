HENDERSON — Betty Jane Mitchell, 87, of Henderson, peacefully slipped into the arms of Jesus on Wednesday, July 24, 2019 at the Emogene Dolin Jones Hospice House in Huntington, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born Sept. 8, 1931, in Henderson, a daughter of the late Jasper Granville Likens and Cecil Irene (Clonch) Likens.

Betty was a loving mother, who faithfully attended Silver Memorial Church, and was a retired custodian from the Mason County School System. Betty loved her family, attending church, and was a prayer warrior to all that she loved and cared for.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas "Pete" Mitchell; a brother, Charles Likens; two sisters, Agnes Conway and Loretta Cook; and a son-in-law, William "Bill" Moore.

She leaves to cherish her memories, one son, Pete (Sandra) Mitchell of Henderson; four daughters, Carolyn (Robert) Wamsley of Gallipolis Ferry, Mary Jane (Charles) Fisher of Delaware, Ohio, Gail (Dusty) Chapman of Henderson, and Shelia Moore of Henderson. She is also survived and loved dearly by seven grandchildren, Robert "Roby," Betty, Doug, Crystal, Stacy, Dusty, and Brandon; 10 great grandchildren; and six great great grandchildren. Betty is also survived by two sisters, Sherry (Lewis) Williamson of Henderson and Yvonne Leonard of Columbus, Ohio; and three brothers, Rick (Penny) Likens, of Henderson, Leo (Donna) Likens of Henderson, and Russell Likens of Radnor, Ohio.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Sunday, July 28, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Doug Mitchell officiating. Burial will follow at the Lone Oak-Rogers Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m., Saturday at the funeral home.

