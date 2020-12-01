SOUTHSIDE — Betty C. Mullins, 73, of Southside, West Virginia, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 after a long illness.

She was preceded in death by her son, Melvin Gene Mullins Jr. and brothers,Bill Stanley, Virgil Stanley and Charles Stanley and sister Connie Call.

She is survived by her husband Melvin Gene Mullins Sr., daughter, Neatta (Dr. Brett Morgan) Mullins of Southside, four grandchildren and four great grandchildren, brothers Gary Stanley, Danny Stanley and Roger Stanley and sisters Joyce Holley and Peggy Stanley.

Graveside funeral service was 1 p.m., Monday, November 30, 2020 at Valley View Cemetery with Pastor Josh Searls Officiating. Visitation was from noon until 1 p.m., prior to the service at Allen Funeral Home.