GALLIPOLIS — Betty Patterson, 84, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away on April 27, 2019 at Commonwealth of Kentucky, in Ashland. She was born February 12, 1935, in Gallipolis, a daughter to the late Henry Pittman and Edith Long Pittman. She was a homemaker. She attended the Eureka Church of God

She is preceded in death by her parents, Henry and Edith Pittman; husband, Oshell Patterson Sr.; son, Johnny Patterson; grandson, Charles Mullins; sisters, Bernadine and Emogene Patterson; and brothers, Bill Siders, Albert Siders, and Junior Siders.

She is survived by sons, James (Cary) Patterson of Bidwell, Oshell (Darlene) Patterson of Gallipolis Ferry, Walter (Becky) Patterson of Point Pleasant, Larry (Lora) Patterson of Gallipolis, Rick (Jeana) Patterson of Point Pleasant, Lonnie (Christy) Patterson of Gallipolis, Robert (Jesse) Patterson of Gallipolis; and daughters, Kathlene (Jessie) White, Karen (Paul) Hall of Gallipolis, Sandra (Virgil) Willet of Gallipolis, Esther Patterson of Gallipolis, Patricia (David) Mooney; brother, James Siders; sister, Vernie Jean Hissley; 37 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, May 2, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Wyoma Church in Gallipolis Ferry, with Pastor Gene Harmon officiating. Burial will follow in the Patterson-Clonch Cemetery, Gallipolis Ferry. Friends may visit at the family at church from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. prior to the service.