GALLIPOLIS — Betty Jean Young Yovich, age 89, of Gallipolis, Ohio, formerly of Wilmington, Ohio, died Monday afternoon, November 25, 2019 at the Holzer Medical Center in Gallipolis.

Funeral services will be held noon, Monday, December 2, 2019 at Wilmington United Methodist Church, 50 East Locust Street at North Walnut Street, Wilmington with Rev. Dean Feldmeyer officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. until the time of services at noon on Monday, December 2 at the church.