COTTAGEVILLE — Beverly Ann (Burch) Smith, 71, of Cottageville, Evergreen Hills Community, died on Oct. 7, 2019 at her home, following an extended illness.

Services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019 at Casto Funeral Home, Evans, with Pastor Mark Price officiating. Burial will follow in the Jackson County Memory Gardens, Cottageville. Visitation will be from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m., Friday at the funeral home.