CADIZ — Billy J. Spencer, 90, of Cadiz, formerly of Racine and Pomeroy, died Friday, August 2, 2019, at Trinity Medical Center, West in Steubenville.

Friends may call Saturday, August 31, 2019 from 4 p.m. until time of services at 5 p.m. at New Beginnings United Methodist Church, 112 E. 2nd St., Pomeroy, Ohio 45769. Rev. Walter Gobel will officiate.