GLENWOOD — Billy R. Steele Jr., 65, of Glenwood, passed away on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, as a result of an accident.

He was born on Sept. 16, 1953, in Cabell County, a son to the late Billy R. Steele Sr. and Dortha Fellure of Apple Grove.

He was a brick mason and belonged to Bricklayers Local #5 in Huntington. He was also a member of the American Legion Riders Post #177 of Barboursville, as well as a member of Masonic Lodge #68 AF & AM of Milton.

He is preceded in death by his father, Billy R. Steele Sr.

He is survived by his mother, Dortha Fellure of Apple Grove; the mother of his children, Sharon Steele of Glenwood; daughters, Mandy (Terry) Jenkins of Lesage, Courtney Hill of Apple Grove, and Hillary (Derek) Ryder of Ashton; special friend, Pam Pickens of Glenwood; grandchildren, Hayden Rule, Madison Rule, Brayland Hill, Coleton Hill, Lionel Hill and Gage Ryder; sister, Pam (David) Jarvis of Gallipolis Ferry; and nephew, Jacob Jarvis of Gallipolis Ferry; and a host of friends. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Funeral services will be held at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant, Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019 at 2 p.m. with JA Steele and Willie Steele officiating. Burial will follow in Beale Chapel Cemetery in Apple Grove with Masonic Graveside Rites performed by Masonic Lodge #68 AF & AM of Milton. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 11-2 p.m., prior to the service.

