BRANCHLAND — Bobbi Jean Dean, 39, of Branchland, went peacefully to be with the Lord on April 10, 2019, after suffering a long illness.

Born Bobbi Jean Holley, Feb. 13, 1980, she was the daughter of the late Bobby Lee Holley and Janet Darlene Holley.

She was a homemaker. She was married to Billy Robert Dean Jr., her high school sweetheart, for 19 years and from that marriage leaves behind two beautiful daughters, Shelby Jean Dean and Sydney Shae Dean. She is also survived by her loving sister, Angela L. Holley and her husband Wesley Brent Holley, and a very special nephew, Justin L. Holley. She had a special place in her heart for her mother-in-law, Marsha Dean and was blessed to have aunts who loved her as their own daughter. Those aunts are Opal Jean Fisher, Pam Jobe, Sharon Martin, and Christine Adkins.

Bobbi will be remembered for her kindness to others, her sense of humor, and the overwhelming love she had for her two little girls. Simple words on paper cannot summarize the beauty of her as a person or how much she will be missed by everyone who knew her.

Services will be held Sunday, April 14, 2019, at 3 p.m. at Deal Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Corey Adkins officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family. Friends may visit the family at the funeral home from 1-3 p.m., prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, donations should be made to offset the funeral expenses.