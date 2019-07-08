POINT PLEASANT — Bonnie J. Pearson, 84, of Point Pleasant, went home to be with her Lord Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Pleasant Valley Hospital in Point Pleasant.

She was born April 15, 1935, in Gallipolis Ferry, a daughter of the late Hugh John Wamsley and Jewell Virginia (Bonecutter) Wamsley.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Gearld Pearson; sons, Randy Pearson and Teddy Pearson; two brothers, Richard Wamsley and Raymond Wamsley; and two sisters, Madolyn Chutes and Marcella Bennett.

Bonnie was a homemaker and member of Wyoma Pentecostal Church at Gallipolis Ferry.

She is survived by her children, Steven (Carolyn) Pearson of Gallipolis Ferry, Kathy (Joe) Milanese of Apple Grove, Lanna (Ed) Manewal of Lumberton, N.C., Pam (Jay) Powers of Pinehurst, N.C., Lisa Davis of Wilmington, N.C., Lois Pearson of Charleston, and Phil Pearson of Huntington; sisters, Virginia Thomas of Gallipolis Ferry, Lois Gardner of Westerville, Ohio, Marcie Endrizzi of Point Pleasant, and Wanda (Dorsey) Ross of Pinkerton, Ohio; and 14 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant with Pastor Steve Nibert officiating. Burial will follow at the Austin-Hope-McLeod Cemetery in Gallipolis Ferry. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the funeral service, Wednesday at the funeral home.

