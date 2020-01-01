GALLIPOLIS, Ohio — Bonnie Lee (Bechtle) Wears, age 88, of Gallipolis, Ohio, passed away Monday December 30, 2019, at Abbyshire Place, in Bidwell, Ohio. She was a homemaker. She was born October 28, 1931, in Henderson, W.Va., a daughter to the late James T. and Evelyn E. (Gray) Bechtle. in addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Vernon O. Wears; daughter, Ida Jean Brunty; and sister, Ella Mae Fletcher.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and David Freeman, of Gallipolis; son and daughter-in-law, Daryl and Diana Wears, of Cheshire, Ohio; grandchildren and their spouses, Daryl, Jr. (Ruby) Wears, of Cheshire, Andrea (Jerry) Stephens, of Catensville, Md., Amanda (Jim) Jolly, of Williamsburg, Va., and Rachel (Nathaniel) Ringer, of Colorado Springs, Colo.; and great-granddaughter, Savine Ringer.

Services for Bonnie will be at Crow-Hussell Funeral Home, Friday, January 3, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Pastor Bob Patterson officiating. Burial will follow in Concord Cemetery, Henderson. Visitation will be held Thursday January 2, 2020, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Family and friends may express condolences online at: crowhussellfh.com