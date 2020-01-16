WEST COLUMBIA — Brad Allen Staats, 43, of West Columbia, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020, at St. Mary's Medical Center in Huntington.

He was born August 16, 1976, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of Max L. Staats and Jeanie (Boggs) Staats.

Brad was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, Robert and Dorothy (Willet) Boggs and paternal grandparents, Stanley and Helen Staats.

He was a graduate of Wahama High School Class of 1996 and an employee at NGK Spark Plugs USA, Inc. of Sissonville.

Brad is survived by his mother, Jeanie Staats of West Columbia; father, Max L. Staats of Letart; brothers, Chris Staats of Letart and Brandon Staats of West Columbia; special niece, Morgan Staats of Letart; and a special dog, Razi.

A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Burial will be at the convenience of his family. Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com