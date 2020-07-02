1/
Brian Decker
VINTON, Ohio — Brian L. Decker, 63, of Vinton, Ohio, died Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at Holzer Medical Center.

The funeral service for Brian will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home with Pastor Richard Clark officiating. Burial will follow in Ohio Valley Memory Gardens. Friends may call from 4-6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Willis Funeral Home. A Masonic Service will be held following the calling hours at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. All those who visit are asked to practice social distancing guidelines.



Published in Point Pleasant Register from Jul. 2 to Jul. 3, 2020.
