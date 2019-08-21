Bruce Hoffman

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Bruce Hoffman.
Service Information
Foglesong Funeral Home
2275 2nd St
Mason, WV
25260
(304)-773-5561
Obituary
Send Flowers

POINT PLEASANT — Bruce Wayne Hoffman, 71, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, following a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1947 in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Emil Lloyd and Maxine Lola (Graham) Hoffman.

He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam era and was a member of the American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant. He was retired from Ravenswood Aluminum and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local #5668 in Ravenswood. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant, and enjoyed hunting arrowheads, woodworking, reading, and motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Deborah Kay (Cutlip) Hoffman; daughters, Rebecca Sue Delena (Andre) of St. Augustine, Fla. and Heather Lee Runion (Mark) of Morgantown; brothers, Emil, Danny, and Ray Hoffman of Point Pleasant and Roy Hoffman of Clifton; sister, Shirley Cline of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Cassius and Elijah Delena of St. Augustine, and Lucas and Jacob Runion of Morgantown.

A service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoffman Cemetery, Letart, with military honors provided by V.F.W Post #9926, Mason, and American Legion Post #140, New Haven. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.
Published in Point Pleasant Register from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.