POINT PLEASANT — Bruce Wayne Hoffman, 71, of Point Pleasant, passed away on Aug. 20, 2019 in Ohio State University Medical Center, Columbus, Ohio, following a brief illness.

He was born on Dec. 29, 1947 in Point Pleasant, a son of the late Emil Lloyd and Maxine Lola (Graham) Hoffman.

He was a graduate of Point Pleasant High School. He was a United States Air Force veteran serving during the Vietnam era and was a member of the American Legion Post #23 in Point Pleasant. He was retired from Ravenswood Aluminum and was a member of the United Steelworkers Union Local #5668 in Ravenswood. He was a member of the Grace Baptist Church, Point Pleasant, and enjoyed hunting arrowheads, woodworking, reading, and motorcycles.

Survivors include his wife of 35 years, Deborah Kay (Cutlip) Hoffman; daughters, Rebecca Sue Delena (Andre) of St. Augustine, Fla. and Heather Lee Runion (Mark) of Morgantown; brothers, Emil, Danny, and Ray Hoffman of Point Pleasant and Roy Hoffman of Clifton; sister, Shirley Cline of Point Pleasant; grandchildren, Cassius and Elijah Delena of St. Augustine, and Lucas and Jacob Runion of Morgantown.

A service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019 in the Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason, with Pastor Jonathan Pinson officiating. Burial will follow in the Hoffman Cemetery, Letart, with military honors provided by V.F.W Post #9926, Mason, and American Legion Post #140, New Haven. Visitation will be Friday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Arrangements provided by Foglesong-Casto Funeral Home, Mason.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.foglesongfuneralhome.com.