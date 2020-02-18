POMEROY — Bulah Gertrude Casto, 80, of Pomeroy, Ohio, passed away on Feb. 18, 2020. She was born on Nov. 25, 1939, in Apple Grove, W.Va., daughter of the late Orlando and Mary Long.

She is survived by her children, Mark Casto and Carolyn (Delbert) Fridley; grandchildren, Kayla (Jason) England and Trevor Casto all of Pomeroy; sisters, Bonnie (John) Chapman of Michigan, Janet (Jack) Payne and Liz Saunders both of Apple Grove; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Anthony Casto; brother, Willard Long; and sisters, Evelyn Rainey and Thelma Long.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Barton Chapel Church in Apple Grove, W.Va. Burial will follow at the Barton Chapel Church Cemetery. Visiting hours will be on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at the Anderson McDaniel Funeral Home in Pomeroy.