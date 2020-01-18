CROWN CITY — Calvin Ray Waugh, age 85, of Crown City, passed away on Friday January 17, 2020 at Hospice of Dayton in Dayton.

Born May 31, 1934 in Gallia County, he was the son of the late Emmett 'Sport' and Goldie Mooney Waugh. In addition to his parents, he was preceded by his wife, Connie Lou Spurlock Waugh; three brothers, Wilbur Waugh, Otis Waugh, and Gerald Loren Waugh; and by one sister, Janie Neal.

Ray worked at road construction and retired from the Highway Paving Company. He attended King Chapel Church.

Ray is survived by his loving daughter, Cristal Smith of Kettering; three grandchildren, Tiffani Smith, Brittany Smith, and Kayla Smith; six great grandchildren and by two sisters, Luella Sheets of Gallipolis and Betty Parsons of Crown City. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m., Monday January 20, 2020 at the King Chapel Church with Pastor Donnie Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the Victory Cemetery. Friends may call at the Waugh-Halley-Wood Funeral Home on Sunday January 19, 2020 from 4-7 p.m.

