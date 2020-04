GALLIPOLIS — Carl Lynn Clark, 75, of Gallipolis, Ohio, died peacefully at his home with family on April 6, 2020 after a long battle with dementia.

Due to the COVID-19 restrictions, there will be a Celebration of Life later. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Holzer Hospice, Gallipolis in Lights, or the Gallia County Fair Relocation. Willis Funeral Home is assisting the family.