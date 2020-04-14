SCOTT DEPOT — Carl Murray Gagnon, 55, of Scott Depot, (formerly of Letart) went to be with the Lord on April 9, 2020 at home surrounded by his wife, children, and grandchildren after his short battle with cancer.

Carl was born June 10, 1964 in Muskegon, Mich. to the late Rosemary Clark Gagnon and Maurice (Frenchie) Gagnon. He has six step-brothers and sisters.

He married his wife, Tina, on January 22, 1983. Carl was a hard-working proud owner and operator of Cass Communications, a fiberoptic cable business. In his spare time, he was a devoted family man who enjoyed spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a collector of case knives and loved being outdoors. Carl was a former member of the Salem Community Church in West Columbia.

Survived by his wife, Tina Gagnon of 37 years; Brandon (Beverly) Gagnon of Huntington; Alexandra (Anthony) Grimm of Hurricane; beloved grandchildren Blaire Gagnon and Conner Grimm; his father Maurice Gagnon of Van; his father-in-law James Roush of West Columbia; and numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, and other relatives, including his friends.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Rosemary Gagnon, and mother-in-law, Mamie (Sis) Roush.

Due to the current health crisis, there will be a private graveside service at Valley View Memorial Park. Please visit Carl's tribute page at ChapmanFuneralHomes.com to share your memories and offer your condolences to the family. Chapman Funeral Home and Crematory, Hurricane is honored to serve the Gagnon family.