BIDWELL — Carl Junior Landers, 86, Bidwell, passed away at Cabell Huntington Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia, Wednesday, July 10, 2019.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, July 13, 2019 at the McCoy Moore Funeral Home, Vinton Chapel with Reverend Calvin Minnis officiating. Burial will follow in Vinton Memorial Park. Full Military Graveside Rites to be conducted by the Gallia County Veterans Funeral Detail. Family and friends may call at the funeral home from 11 a.m. to the time of service.