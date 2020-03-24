OAK HILL — Carl Edward Treadway, 78, of Oak Hill, passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020, at his home.

He was born October 1, 1941, in Gallipolis, Ohio, a son of the late Woodrow Wilson Treadway and Evelyn Sarah (Riggleman) Treadway.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son, Eddie Treadway; and one sister, Louise Schwertner.

Carl served his country honorably in the United States Army and retired from the United Steelworkers after 35 years service. In his spare time, he loved the great outdoors where he enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also liked watching boxing.

He is survived by a daughter, Carla Ervin of Oak Hill; one son, Wayne Treadway of Ashland, Ky.; mother of his children and companion, JoAnn Cox; a sister, Betty Watson of Cross Lanes; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service and burial will be 3 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at the Bowcott Cemetery in Fraziers Bottom, with Pastor Ronald Long officiating. Military graveside honors will be given by the West Virginia Army Honor Guard. There will be no public visitation.

Arrangements are under the direction of Wilcoxen Funeral Home in Point Pleasant.

Condolences may be expressed to the family and memories may be shared by visiting www.wilcoxenfuneralhome.com.