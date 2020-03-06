SALEM, Oregon — Carla Ann (Dilcher) McCanna passed away peacefully in her sleep on February 1, 2020 in Salem, Oregon. She was 75. Carla was born in Athens, Ohio; but spent her childhood through high school in Point Pleasant — where Carla met and eventually married her husband, Louis A. McCanna, Jr. Carla graduated from St. Mary's Hospital School of Nursing, now part of Marshall University. She earned National scores on her Nursing Board exams, allowing her to practice as a Registered Nurse in all 50 States.

After marrying, Lou and Carla headed west to Oregon — with Carla taking a job at the Salem Hospital. Carla continued her education at the University of Washington, earning one of the first National Certificates specializing in Post-Anesthesia Care.

Carla and Lou shared a strong and faithful marriage of over 53 years. Carla studied and volunteered in the Marriage Encounter movement — strengthening their marriage, and working to support the marriage between many other couples. Through good times and more challenging times, Carla was always there, and always willing to help friends and family in need. By ship, plane, train or car, Carla loved to travel. At one time she was afraid to fly, so she took flying lessons. And it worked! One of her favorite expressions was, "Here we go!"

Carla often said her greatest joy and proudest moments are reflected in her family of children – her son, Scott (his wife, Angela); her daughter, Beth (her husband, Rich); her son, Christopher; and, her four grandsons – Devin (his wife, Chelsea); Justin (his wife, Meghan); Joseph, and Drew. Carla kept an impressive visual library of photographs, videos, awards, and mementos of birthdays, anniversaries, and family member vacations! And yes, Carla was an avid scrapbooker!

Carla and Lou would like to thank their wonderful friends and neighbors – who have all been so important in their lives. Carla and Lou would also like to thank the amazing doctors and nurses in the Salem community for their care and compassion. Oregon is an incredible place to live!

Memorial Services for Carla will be held at 2 p.m. on March 13, at St. Joseph's Church in Salem, Ore. Colorful, Hawaiian-themed attire is suggested, as this was Carla's favorite vacation spot! If you wish to make any donations on Carla's behalf, please give to Willamette Valley Hospice (wvh.org); or, to the Salem Hospital Foundation (salemhealth.org), both in Salem, Ore. Thank You!

Please see the St. Joseph's Church Bulletin and the Statesman Journal for details.

Assisting the family is Virgil T. Golden Funeral Service.